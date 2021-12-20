Cramer's lightning round: I am against Aeva Technologies and companies with no earnings

Loading chart...

Aeva Technologies: "We are totally against companies that have no earnings. That was the clarion call of what the Fed did. It's going to knock out some good stocks, I don't care. I've got to be very careful here, so we're going to say no."

Enterprise Products Partners: "I think it's a very good company. It's going down, in part, because there's lots of people who own these master limited partnerships and they just keep selling them. I think it's a mistake to buy. I think it's right to buy, and you're in good company."

Compass Pathways: "It's against depression, and I know it makes sense. The problem is once again, I am being very tough. If it doesn't have earnings or the prospect of earnings very soon, I have to say no."

Doma Holdings: "Lump of coal, most definitely."

MGM Growth Properties: "I like it. I think that with a 5.5% yield and it's got very good cash flow, so I think you've got a winner, and I would stick with it."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: "No. Came and went it. Forget it. Stay away. Don't want to touch it, and you shouldn't either."

