World Economic Forum postpones Davos meeting on Covid uncertainty

A logo sits on a window at the entrance hall of the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

The annual get-together of world leaders, billionaires and executives in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos will be postponed due to health and safety concerns over Covid-19.

"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak," the group said in a release Monday. "It is now planned for early summer."

The in-person event had been scheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21 with the aim of addressing "economic, environmental, political and social fault-lines exacerbated by the pandemic."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.