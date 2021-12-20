Gaining financial literacy can help Hispanics save and invest money

Getty Images

Whether it is saving for retirement or building wealth, Hispanics are lagging behind. They may also be staying away from traditional bank accounts. A number of reports highlight the disparities, including one from the St. Louis Federal Reserve that found Hispanic and Latino families had just $38,000 of median wealth in 2019, amounting to 21 cents for every dollar of white family wealth. Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of Hispanic households aren't saving anything through employer-sponsored plans, like 401(k)s and only 8% report having an individual retirement account or similar plan, a report from Morningstar found. Over 12% of Hispanic households don't have bank accounts, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. While the issue of the wealth gap needs to be addressed, gaining financial literacy can go a long way towards financial stability, suggests Yanely Espinal, director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance.