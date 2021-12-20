Investing Club: What Cramer is watching Monday — Time to get back into this reliable pandemic play?
What I am looking at December 20, 2021:
- Does omicron hurt tech or retail or travel and can it immunize us quickly if we are vaccinated?... We have not seen omicron hit the more unvaccinated portion of the country yet... BBB will be revised, most likely, to include health care measures but not environmental… I think travel is short-term loser... Powell re-think???...Manchin defeats current version of the $2.2 trillion package but it will be back ,albeit a little smaller as it is easily broken up...
- Barclays upgrades AT&T (T) to buy from hold... I agree as this has overshot…better positioned than cable...
- As word gets out about how easy omicron is to catch you are going to want to own Amazon (AMZN) where people are suggesting that it has been weak of late. .. those are pre-omicron numbers...
- Jefferies goes sell to hold on Boston Beer (SAM), down 60%... says seltzer data bottoming...
- Citi puts a buy rating on Sofi (SOFI)... says differentiated technology... targets high earners not well served (HENWS)-yes, they have an acronym...
- Canopy Growth (CGC)... Piper Sandler goes to sell and says there is a $5-$6 breakup value... Stock is at $9...continues to lose share...
- Moderna (MRNA) says it works against omicron...
- Guggenheim starts Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid (LCID) with neutrals... long term crowded.... Near term game on for Tesla
- Omicron brings back Zoom (ZM)?
- Citi goes $184 to $232 on Zoetis (ZTS) — seems very immune to the crisis...companion animal doing better...
- Adobe (ADBE)... lowered PT $678 to $611…second conseq quarter of softer than expected quarters...
- Darden (DRI) PT $179 to $173 at Barclays—worries about inflation and omicron...
- Eli Lilly (LLY)... $280 to $325 PT at Barclays...hints of the great diabetes drug...
- FedEx (FDX)... PT goes from $330 to $336 at Credit Suisse... we prefer United Parcel Service (UPS)—a charitable trust name...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long UPS, LLY, AMZN.)