'I'm just so upset.' Paid leave advocates react to Manchin opposition to Build Back Better

Advocate JoAnna Vance joins families, parents and caregivers at Capitol Hill to call on Congress to include paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better legislative package on Nov. 2, 2021.

Hopes for a federal paid family and medical leave program have dimmed after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., vowed to vote against the Build Back Better package that would include the change.

On Fox News on Sunday, Manchin said he is opposed to the legislation in its current form.

Among the proposals in the sweeping $1.75 trillion package are plans to give workers four weeks of paid leave if they have a new child, need to take care of a loved one or tend to their own medical needs.

Manchin has not expressed support for the paid leave proposal due to concerns about the costs creating a new federal program would entail. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the four-week paid leave proposal would cost around $205 billion over 10 years.

"Sen. Manchin has expressed support for a paid leave program that has a dedicated, sustainable funding mechanism," Sam Runyon, Manchin's communications director, said in a statement.

Still, his comments in Sunday's interview were crushing for JoAnna Vance, 32, of Beckley, West Virginia, who has campaigned to support the paid leave proposal and to get Build Back Better passed, including speaking to Manchin himself.

"I'm just so upset," Vance said.

"If he doesn't support it and we don't get it, it's going to hurt so many West Virginians — not just West Virginians, people across the nation in general," she said.

Other advocacy groups devoted to paid leave were quick to respond after Manchin's interview.

Paid Leave for All said the leave plan would save jobs and lives, and could help provide West Virginians with $79 million more in their paychecks each year.