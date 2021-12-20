Santoli’s Monday market notes: Dip buyers shun big cap tech, stay-at-home stocks in latest sell-off

A trader in a face mask works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A growth scare from a new Covid wave joins the storyline of fiscal and monetary tightening to push the key indexes back down to the bottom of their multi-month range, with year-end risk-reduction keeping dip buyers idle for the moment.