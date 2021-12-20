Senate will vote on Biden's social spending plan next year despite Manchin's opposition

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is followed by reporters as he leaves a caucus meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

The Senate will vote on President Joe Biden's sweeping social safety net and climate policy bill in January despite Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to it. "Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Democrats on Monday. "We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act – and we will keep voting on it until we get something done," he said.

Manchin dealt a crushing blow to the bill — at least in its current form — when he announced his opposition to it on Sunday. The senator alone can sink the legislation as Democrats try to pass it with a simple majority vote in the 50-50 Senate. "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin told "Fox News Sunday." "I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there." The senator, who represents a coal-producing state and has a personal stake in the industry, cited concerns about inflation and the national debt in explaining his opposition. He also said Democrats should focus their efforts on containing the coronavirus pandemic as the highly-mutated omicron variant spreads around the country. In response to the bill's likely failure, Goldman Sachs cut its U.S. GDP growth forecast on Monday. While the bill will likely fail when Schumer brings it to a vote, the Democratic leader wants to put every senator's position on the record. The Senate has left Washington for the year, so a vote would not come until January. Manchin's announcement marks the biggest setback yet for the Build Back Better Act, Biden's top domestic priority. After a months long tug-of-war within the party about what the bill should include and what it should cost, the plan's progress has ground to a halt.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 30, 2021. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters