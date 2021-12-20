Zoom executive says hybrid work will continue to drive growth after the pandemic

Zoom will continue to be relevant after the pandemic even when people return to the office, according to an executive from the video communications company.

More organizations are moving toward a hybrid work model in which employees work both in the office and from home each week.

"I think there are three big shifts that are happening post-pandemic that businesses are investing in and that's spurring our growth and relevance," Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

First, companies are thinking about creating inclusive, collaborative and hybrid work environments for staff, he said.

"Employees are demanding flexible work arrangements and the ability to work frictionless, irrespective of where they are," Kapur added.