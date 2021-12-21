This 37-year-old quit due to burnout—how she's avoiding walking into another 'dumpster fire' at work

In July, Ranee Soundara joined the tens of millions of people who quit their jobs during the Great Resignation. At the time, Soundara, 37, had been working nonstop during the pandemic as a product marketer. Her social life dwindled as she sheltered in place and much of her friend group moved away from New York City. Meanwhile, she worked furiously while her small company prepared to go public: "I went into overdrive with work," she tells CNBC Make It. She realized it was time to take action after a sobering conversation with her doctor. "When she asked me how I was doing, I had a complete meltdown," Soundara says. "She said something along the lines of, 'your job is sucking the life out of you,' and that if I continued down the same route, it would take a toll mentally and physically."

'When I finally put in my notice, I had a sense of relief'

Looking back, "my burnout was caused by my job dissatisfaction," Soundara says. She started to question how and why things were getting done. She felt disillusioned by the company's fervor to go public during a health crises. The team she managed was given increasingly aggressive deadlines, and she felt set up to fail. "I don't mind working hard if I understand the goals I'm achieving and there's meaning to my work," she says. "But it was becoming a hamster wheel of just doing things, coupled with overwork." She started planning her exit in April and gave notice to her boss in June. HR offered for her to take medical leave, but Soundara felt coming back to the same environment of overwork wouldn't do her any good. Quitting was a release: "I was holding on to a lot: anger, resentment, anxiety, physical and mental exhaustion," she says. "When I finally put in my notice, I had a sense of relief that I was now on a new journey to focus on myself."

How she's avoiding walking into another 'dumpster fire'