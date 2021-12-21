A superyacht building boom has created a supply crunch and crew shortage for ultrarich buyers

The superyacht "Kismet", currently owned by Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, is seen moored near Tower Bridge on October 21, 2021 in London, England.

More than 1,000 superyachts are now in production or on order, as the global rich seek refuge from Covid-19 and crowds on their nine-figure floating palaces.

According to Boat International's 2022 Global Order Book, a record 1,024 superyachts — defined as yachts over 80-feet long — are in construction or on order, up 25% over last year and surpassing the last peak in 2008. With shipyards straining to keep up with demand, wealthy buyers are being told they have to wait three to five years for a custom superyacht.

"The shipyards are very full," said Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess, a yacht brokerage and management firm. "They are doing their best to satisfy customer requirements, but it's not easy."

From Jeff Bezos' new 416-foot sailing yacht to Project Black Shark, a mysterious 252-foot yacht designed with a "shark-like skin," the sheer number and size of yachts under construction is unprecedented, according to industry executives. The total length of superyachts scheduled to be delivered by 2026 would stretch more than 24 miles, according to Boat International.

Superyachts can cost anywhere from $2 million to $3 million to more than $500 million depending on the size and complexity of the vessel.

Most of the demand is coming from the U.S., where soaring stock markets, IPOs, SPAC deals and crypto have created trillions of dollars of wealth during the pandemic, Beckett said. The U.S. has 500 more billionaires now than it did before the pandemic, ending the year with around 2,755, according to Forbes.

Many of the new and existing rich accelerated their plans to buy a superyacht over the past two years amid growing concerns about public health, Beckett said.