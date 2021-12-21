Consortium to focus on development of geothermal energy projects in Northern Ireland

A consortium consisting of business and academia has been established with the aim of developing deep geothermal energy projects in Northern Ireland, in what represents the latest step forward for the sector in the U.K.

The consortium, called Geothermal NI, comprises Queen's University Belfast, MJM Renewables, Geothermal Engineering Ltd and multinational firm Arup. The aim is to establish its first projects in 2022.

"The journey to net-zero will require a range of technologies to work together and in Northern Ireland geothermal will be an important part of that mix," David Rooney, from Queen's University Belfast, said.

According to the International Energy Agency, geothermal energy refers to "energy available as heat contained in or discharged from the earth's crust" which can be utilized to produce electricity and provide direct heat.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases."