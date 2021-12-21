Europe's biggest rapid-delivery app is setting its sights on the U.S.

In recent weeks, New Yorkers have started to notice couriers in purple and yellow zipping around their city on mopeds.

These couriers, who can also be found in Chicago and Boston, are transporting groceries for rapid-delivery app Getir.

Founded six years ago in Istanbul, Turkey, Getir aims to deliver everyday essentials from its grocery stores to people's front doors in under 10 minutes.

This year, it expanded across Europe, where it competes with the likes of Gorillas and Zapp. Next year, it will be a lot more focused on the United States, where it will face a whole new level of competition.

"One U.S. is equal to all [of] Europe," Getir CEO and co-founder Nazim Salur told CNBC in an interview, adding that he thinks it's the best place in the world for start-ups to operate.

"A good basketball player in the end wants to play in the NBA and the NBA is in the U.S.," Salur said. "We played basketball in Turkey and then the EuroLeague. And now it's time to show our skills and try to make it in the NBA."

Getir plans to expand into "many more" U.S. cities in 2022, Salur said. The entrepreneur declined to give a specific number, but it will "definitely be" more than 10, he said.

"To give you an idea, we opened London 10 months ago, and today we're in 16 cities in the U.K.," he said, adding that the U.K. market is five times smaller than the U.S.