Ghislaine Maxwell jury requests accusers' testimony transcripts on first full day of deliberations in Epstein sex case

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell (C) entering court followed by 2 US Marshalls, for her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in New York City, on December 2, 2021.

Jurors at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on Tuesday asked for transcripts of testimony given by three women who say she groomed them as underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

"We would like the transcripts/testimony of 'Jane,' Annie and Carolyn," the jury reportedly wrote in was their first note to Judge Alison Nathan shortly after beginning their first full day of deliberations at the British socialite Maxwell's trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Jane is a pseudonym for one of the women who testified without using her real first or last name. The other two women testified using their first names only.

The jury, comprised of six men and six women, began deliberating late Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments and instructions from Nathan on the law, but went home for the day soon afterward.

Maxwell, 59, is charged with crimes related to her alleged recruiting years ago of the three girls for abuse by Epstein, the disgraced money manager who killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting his own trial on child sex trafficking charges.

"Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous," said assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said in closing arguments.

Moe called Maxwell a "sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing."