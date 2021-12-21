Shares of the world's largest medical glove maker have erased most Covid gains

Latex gloves are filled with water in a watertight test room at a Top Glove factory in Selangor, Malaysia, on Dec. 3, 2015.

Shares of Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove maker, have erased much of their gains notched during the Covid-19 pandemic as analysts turn more pessimistic on the company's outlook.

Top Glove's shares on the Malaysian stock exchange have tumbled by more than 60% this year to close at 2.20 Malaysian ringgit (around $0.52) on Monday.

That's 77% off the stock's record-high closing price reached on Oct. 19 last year, and around 0.70 ringgit higher than its last traded price in 2019 — before Covid spread globally.

Several analysts have downgraded the stock. Latest data on Refinitiv showed that 11 out of 23 analysts rated Top Glove as a "sell" or "strong sell" — an increase from six such ratings a month ago.

One analyst that downgraded Top Glove from "hold" to "sell" is Ng Chi Hoong, an analyst from Malaysia-based Affin Hwang Investment Bank. Ng said in a report last week that the company's latest quarterly results were "relatively weak," while its upcoming listing in Hong Kong would weigh down the share price.