Charts suggest the S&P 500 may not be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, says Jim Cramer

Investors may want to prepare for a more challenging trading environment next year compared with the gains of 2021, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday, leaning on technical analysis from DeCarley Trading co-founder Carley Garner.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the S&P 500 could still have some more upside thanks to that Santa Claus rally that normally gets going at this time of December," the "Mad Money" host said. "But as we head into 2022, she thinks you need to be a lot less complacent because this kind of strength simply won't last forever."

The S&P 500 is up 23.8% year to date and nearly 108% since its pandemic-era closing low of 2,237.40 on March 23, 2020. While it's been an extraordinary rally for Wall Street, Cramer said Garner wants to stress that it's also "been extremely unusual."

"As we get hit with a series of rate hikes next year, you're going to have to steel yourself for uglier action," Cramer said.

One piece of technical data that Garner is considering is the S&P 500's longer-term monthly chart, according to Cramer. After breaking through the trendline ceiling of resistance roughly a year ago, Cramer said it is now very far above trend.