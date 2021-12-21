Moody's says emerging markets face a tough economic recovery, but Asia could fare better than other regions

Emerging markets will face challenges in managing their economic recovery – but Asia is likely to fare better than other regions, according to Moody's Investor Service.

"The pandemic was tougher on emerging Asia markets than it was on advanced economies… the recession was tougher in emerging markets than it was on advanced economies," Atsi Sheth, managing director of credit service and research at Moody's, told "Streets Signs Asia" on Monday.

With vaccination rates still lagging and the omicron Covid-19 variant starting to spread globally, demand is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels for many emerging markets, she added. Global monetary policy tightening is also hurting demand, Sheth noted.

Last week, the Federal Reserve said it will end its easy monetary policy and aggressively dial back its bond buying. It also forecast three rate hikes next year to combat surging inflation. In addition, the Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, increasing its main interest rate to 0.25% from its historic low of 0.1%.

"So yes, managing the recovery is going to be really tough for emerging markets, but there's going to be a lot of variation," she noted. "For instance, in Asia, you're actually seeing the region doing relatively better than some other regions."