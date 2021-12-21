Op-ed: To protect our planet, and our economy, the Fed must act on climate change

Climate activists rally against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outside of the Federal Reserve Board Building October 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

In 2007, our global financial system was pushed to the brink of collapse after financial regulators ignored reckless lending. In the aftermath of that financial crisis, regulators vowed to prevent a similar crisis in the future. But now, those same regulators are once again ignoring a devastating risk to our economy, our health, and our safety: the climate crisis. Last month, President Joe Biden and leaders from more than 190 countries gathered in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a summit to strengthen climate action commitments under the Paris climate agreement. In Glasgow, Biden reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to cut emissions that cause dangerous short-term warming and end new international financing of unabated fossil fuel energy.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 2, 2021. Evan Vucci | Pool | Reuters

Banks controlling $130 trillion in assets pledged to align their investing activities to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. These commitments move us toward the bold action we need to protect public health and safeguard our future, but pledges and promises only go so far. We need action and accountability. And we need leadership that will get it done. We were disappointed in the Biden administration's decision to nominate Jerome Powell to continue serving as Chairman of the Federal Reserve – the top financial regulator job in the country. Rather than heed Biden's call for a "whole-of-government" approach to climate change, Powell has said climate change "is really an issue that is assigned to lots of other government agencies, not so much the Fed." But our banking system, which the Fed oversees, plays a key role in causing the climate crisis, while being uniquely exposed to climate risks. From 2016 to 2020, banks provided $3.8 trillion to the fossil fuel industry, with most of that investment coming from institutions under the Fed's supervision—financing that is used for projects that accelerate the climate crisis and will become worthless assets on banks' ledgers in a clean energy economy. We must address the role that big banks play in fossil fuel financing and direct regulators to protect consumers from the risks that climate change poses to our economy. Our global counterparts are already working to protect their financial systems from investments that are bad for the climate and dangerous for lenders.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch | Reuters