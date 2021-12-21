'World's biggest offshore wind farm' produces first power, passing key milestone

This image shows a turbine at the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, in waters off the east coast of England.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm has produced its first power, Danish energy firm Orsted has said, with the announcement representing a significant milestone in the facility's development.

Situated in waters around 89 kilometers off the U.K.'s east coast, the scale of Hornsea 2 is considerable. Spread across an area of 462 km², it will use 165 turbines from Siemens Gamesa and boast a capacity of more than 1.3 gigawatts. The company says it will power "well over" 1.3 million homes when finished.

The project generated its first power late on Saturday night. According to Orsted, Hornsea 2 will assume the title of "world's largest operating offshore wind farm" once fully operational in 2022. The firm has also described Hornsea 2 as the "world's biggest offshore wind farm."

That accolade, the company says, is currently held by Hornsea 1, the "sibling project" of Hornsea 2. "Together, the two projects will be capable of providing enough power for well over 2.3 million homes," Orsted said on Monday.