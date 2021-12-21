Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: S&P 500 snaps back from the sell-off and revisits a key level

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 9, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A respectable bounce from the low end of the benchmark index's months-long trading range, as the market feeds off some oversold conditions, incrementally encouraging news on omicron severity, seasonal cheer, and the dip-buying muscle memory.