CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: S&P 500 snaps back from the sell-off and revisits a key level

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 9, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A respectable bounce from the low end of the benchmark index's months-long trading range, as the market feeds off some oversold conditions, incrementally encouraging news on omicron severity, seasonal cheer, and the dip-buying muscle memory.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Monday market notes: Dip buyers shun big cap tech, stay-at-home stocks in latest sell-off
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProStocks head for a rare third-straight year of double-digit returns. What happens next?
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Friday market notes: Stocks shake off inflation data. Will seasonal tailwinds finally take indexes higher?
Michael Santoli
Read More