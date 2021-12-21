This mom quit her job to focus on crypto full time and build 'generational wealth.' Now she makes around $80,000 per month

After more than a decade as a mortgage underwriter at USAA, Brenda Gentry resigned in October 2021. Rather than continue in traditional finance, she pivoted to crypto full-time. Now, Gentry runs a crypto consulting firm, which she launched after leaving her job.

The San Antonio resident sees crypto as a way to accumulate and pass on generational wealth. She and her family are excited about the "unprecedented opportunities offered by crypto," Gentry, 46, tells CNBC Make It.

Before going "all in" and leaving her steady 9-to-5, Gentry began investing in cryptocurrencies during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. She started small, but gradually began investing more.

By early 2021, she had garnered substantial returns. "My investment portfolio surpassed my 401(k) — which had taken 11 years to get to $200,000 — in six months," Gentry says. She acknowledges that cryptocurrency is a risky investment, but her experience in finance and process of due diligence helps her feel comfortable investing in the space.

Now, Gentry is widely known as the "crypto mom" online. She continues to personally invest in digital assets, but mainly runs Gentry Media Productions with her daughters, Cynthia, 23, and Imani Gentry, 19.

The firm advises decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) projects, and Gentry typically makes between 10 and 20 ether, which is around $40,000 to $80,000, from the business each month. In comparison, she made about $75,000 annually in her past job.