Separate or joint banking account? Why you should talk about money by the third date

Truly getting to know someone can take years.

But if you are looking for a potential partner, you'll need to ask questions about money by the third date, according to financial psychologist Brad Klontz.

"A successful relationship is really a series of successful negotiations," said Klontz.

And if a future couple understands each other's philosophy about money early on, they will be more likely to find solutions that can work for both parties.

Check out this video to learn what questions you need to ask before things get serious and what to do once you know the answers.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: 10 popular retirement destinations that are getting pricey fast via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.