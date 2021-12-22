Japan stocks set for positive start as sentiment lifts following omicron variant fears

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive Wednesday start following big overnight gains on Wall Street as investors reassessed the impact of the omicron Covid variant. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,690 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,640. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,517.59. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.1% in morning trade.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 560.54 points to 35,492.70 while the S&P 500 gained 1.78% to 4,649.23. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.4% to 15,341.09. "Mostly positive Omicron news have helped lift sentiment with South Africa reporting a slump in daily infections to the lowest in two weeks," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank. "Omicron news are lifting sentiment, encouraging markets to price a less malicious outcome from the new virus wave. Omicron is and will continue to have an impact on the global economy, but now there is prospect that its impact could be shorter and shallower," Catril said.

Turkish lira watch