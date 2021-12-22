Biden administration extends payment pause for student loan borrowers until May 1

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and private sector CEOs at the White House on Dec. 22, 2021.

Amid concerns about the new omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the Biden administration will extend the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers until May 1.

"We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments," President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since March 2020, borrowers have been given the option to press the pause button on their monthly bills without interest accruing on their debt. Almost all borrowers have accepted the relief, research shows.

The forbearance was scheduled to expire at the end of next month, on Jan. 31.

Yet Democrats and advocates have been pressuring President Biden to give the 42 million Americans with student debt more time. Another virus surge is also adding to worries about the economy and borrowers' ability to resume their payments.

Recent polling of student loan borrowers found that even among those who are fully employed by now, 89% are still not financially secure enough to restart payments.