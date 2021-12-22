Judge rejects bid by former Trump advisor Michael Flynn to block Jan. 6 Capitol probe subpoena

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, December 12, 2020.

A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request by former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to temporarily block subpoenas to him issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But the judge, whose ruling came a day after Flynn filed that request in court, opened the door to him to renew the bid if he thinks he can satisfy two issues that the judge cited in denying a restraining order against the committee.

Flynn briefly served as national security advisor to former President Donald Trump. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russia's ambassador to the United States. Trump pardoned him in 2020.

The select House panel probing the Capitol riot by a mob of Trump supporters issued subpoenas last month seeking documents and an interview with Flynn, a Florida resident who is a retired Army general.