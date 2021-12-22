Germany's head of navy calls China's naval power buildup 'explosive' and a cause of worry

China's growing naval power is "explosive" and a cause for concern, said German Chief of Navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, who urged Beijing to follow the international rules-based order.

Schonbach said China is increasing the size of its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years.

"I can understand the political leaders in China ... now say 'We want to have a big navy. We want a blue-water navy' — of course, also to make power," Schonbach told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. A blue-water navy is one that can operate globally in open oceans and is not limited to near-shore functions.

"The question is if they fit into the international rules-based order," he said.

Schonbach made his comments as the German frigate Bayern is docked in Singapore. The Bayern arrived Monday as part of a six-month deployment to Asia-Pacific. It is sailing through the South China Sea, marking the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years.

China's growing naval might has become a source of increasing concern for the United States as well as democracies in Europe and Asia.