House committee launches probe into deadly Astroworld festival

Hannah Longoria attends a makeshift memorial on November 7, 2021 at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

Members of the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday they are launching a bipartisan investigation into the events that led to November's deadly Astroworld festival in Houston.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," members wrote in a letter to Live Nation's CEO Michael Rapino.

Shares of Live Nation were up nearly 3% in midday trading. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the Nov. 5 concert, which was organized by Live Nation and headlined by rapper Travis Scott, 10 people, ranging in age from nine to 27, were effectively crushed to death. Hundreds were also injured.

Last week, a Houston medical examiner confirmed that the 10 people who died were suffocated and essentially crushed to death by the crowd.