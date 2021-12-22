House Jan. 6 probe seeks information from Rep. Jim Jordan about his contact with Trump

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks during a Select Subcommittee On Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol riot said Wednesday it has asked for a meeting with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan to discuss his communications with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, is the second lawmaker tapped by the committee to cooperate with the probe of the invasion, when hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said Tuesday he would refuse to cooperate with the investigators.

In a letter sent to Jordan early Wednesday, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said, "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail."