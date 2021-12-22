More than 60% of voters support some student loan debt forgiveness

A graduate who calls himself "April Vendetta" protests student debt in New York's Washington Square Park on May 19, 2021, after New York University's virtual commencement ceremony.

Most Americans want the government to forgive at least some of the $1.7 trillion in outstanding student loan debt.

Some 62% of voters support student loan forgiveness, according to a poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters conducted in December by Morning Consult.

Those surveyed, however, had different ideas about how much debt should be forgiven — and for whom. Nearly 20% of voters said all student loan debt should be forgiven, while 15% said balances should be wiped clean only for lower-income Americans.

Another 16% said all Americans should have some of their education debt wiped away, while 12% said the same for those with the lowest incomes.

Nearly 30% said that student loan debt shouldn't be forgiven at all, and 10% had no opinion.

Certain groups were more likely to say that some of the debt should be forgiven, including Democrats and millennials. Republicans and baby boomers were the least likely to support any kind of education debt forgiveness, according to the report.