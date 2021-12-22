Options trading activity hits record powered by retail investors, but most are playing a losing game

People wait in line for t-shirts at a pop-up kiosk for the online brokerage Robinhood along Wall Street after the company went public with an IPO earlier in the day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Stock options gained popularity on Main Street this year as a growing number of retail investors started executing high-speed derivative trades, but most of them are playing a losing game given the lack of access to more complex strategies.

A record of 39 million options contracts have traded daily on average this year, rising 35% from 2020, according to Options Clearing Corp. Retail investors account for more than 25% of total options trading activity, due to easy access via commission-free online brokers, according to data from Alphacution Research Conservatory.

A staggering majority of these small-time traders are buying the most basic call and put options, which have a much lower probability of profit compared to advanced strategies that may not be easy for investors to grasp, such as options spreads.

For example, 11% of Robinhood's monthly active users made an options trade in the first three quarters of 2021. Meanwhile, fewer than 1% executed a multi-leg options trade, which involves two or more transactions at the same time.

"Everybody in the business knows that if you're only buying out-the-money calls, then you're likely going to lose money over time," said John Foley, CEO of Options AI. "The question of democratization shouldn't be 'can I trade options?' but 'can I have straightforward access to the options strategies that Wall Street uses?' The playing field is not level right now and no one is really focusing on that."

Options are a form of derivative contract that gives buyers the right to buy or sell a security at a chosen price at some point in the future. A multi-leg options spread trade involves buying and selling options of the same underlying security simultaneously, a common way to hedge risk. These multi-leg strategies may be slightly cheaper because the proceeds the investor makes from selling the option offsets some of the purchase cost.

Here's an example of different trades using Tesla options based on real-time prices during midday Tuesday. In this case, a typical retail investor is paying more for bets with lower chance of profit when a cheaper option spread with a higher win probability exists.