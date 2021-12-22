Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: Market laggards get a boost this week, but will it stick in January?

CNBC Pro

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Quiet drift higher after a pretty forceful rebound rally puts the market more closely in line with seasonal and tactical tendencies. Noted the chance of an "upside air pocket" the past couple days, given the volume of aggressive selling and risk-reduction across professionally managed money the past several weeks.

