Singapore to suspend new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel starting Thursday

Singapore will freeze new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel in an effort to limit exposure to imported omicron cases, the health ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspension, which begins Thursday and runs through Jan. 20, applies to flights and buses into the city-state.

Travelers who have already booked tickets under Singapore's vaccinated travel lane arrangements will still be able to enter the country without serving quarantines.

Singapore has so far detected 65 imported omicron cases. As of Monday, there were six local omicron cases in the country, the health ministry said.