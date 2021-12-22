Supreme Court will hear challenge to Biden Covid vaccine mandates

A sign in a restaurant window informs customers that they will need to show proof that they are at least partly vaccinated for Covid-19 to be allowed in the business on August 20, 2021 in New York City.

The Supreme Court late Wednesday agreed to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's mandates that employees of large companies and health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The court, in an order, said that its consideration for requests to stay those mandates would be deferred until oral argument on Jan. 7.

There are two separate cases asking for such a stay.

The Supreme Court consolidated the applications of those cases, both of which will be heard on Jan. 7.

Last week the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated the mandate for large businesses, under which employers must require their workers to either get vaccinated or face weekly testing for Covid.

Shortly after the 6th Court ruling, the groups challenging the mandates asked the Supreme Court to review the case. The group challenging the mandate include 27 states with Republican attorneys general or governors, private businesses, religious groups, and national industry associations such as the National Retail Federation, the American Trucking Associations and the National Federation of Independent Business.

