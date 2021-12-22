U.S. Treasury yields tick lower ahead of U.S. data release, markets watch for new Covid-19 restrictions

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Wednesday as investors await a raft of U.S. economic data and continue to monitor government responses to the rapidly-spreading omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 2.4 basis points to 1.463% in premarket trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points lower to 1.876%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

U.S. third quarter GDP growth and price index data is due Wednesday, as well as data for Q3 real consumer spending, consumer confidence, existing home sales, corporate profits, and PCE prices, which represent a measure of the prices U.S. consumers pay for goods and services, essentially capturing inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will also be releasing its latest data on domestic oil, gasoline and fuel stocks as well as gasoline production and crude oil import figures. U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a speech Tuesday urging Americans to get vaccinated and saying Americans who are fully vaccinated can safely celebrate the holidays. The rapidly spreading strain is now the dominant Covid strain in the U.S., representing 73% of sequenced cases. An increasing number of European countries are considering Christmas restrictions and limiting travel mobility, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would tighten Covid-19 measures if needed. Johnson however ruled out new Covid-19 curbs before Christmas.