Hong Kong should stick to its zero-Covid strategy until vaccination rates are higher, government advisor says

Hong Kong needs to stick to its zero-Covid strategy until more people are vaccinated, a government advisor told CNBC on Wednesday.

"If 95% of our eligible population are being vaccinated fully with three doses, then the chance is that we are able to open our border," said Yuen Kwok-yung, who is part of Hong Kong's expert advisory panel for Covid-19.

The Chinese city is far from reaching that target. Only 68.6% of the total population has received two doses of a vaccine as of Wednesday, according to government data. Some 322,781 people, or around 4.4% of the population, have received their third shot.

One way to increase vaccination rates would be to require a vaccine passport to go about daily life, said Yuen, who is also head of the department of microbiology at the University of Hong Kong.

"Perhaps that is [the] only way, like Israel, to ensure that a high vaccination rate will be achieved," he said. Fully vaccinated people in Israel are issued a "green pass" that allows them to enter indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and cinemas.