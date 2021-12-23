Huge floating wind farms are being planned off the coast of Australia

As technology develops, the size of wind turbines is getting bigger.

Plans for three major offshore wind developments in Australia have been announced, with two of them set to incorporate floating wind technology.

In a statement Wednesday, Madrid-headquartered BlueFloat Energy said it was looking to develop the projects with advisory firm Energy Estate, which has a presence in the Australian cities of Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.

The proposed facilities are the 1.4 gigawatt Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project, which would be in waters off Newcastle, New South Wales; the Wollongong Offshore Wind Project, set to have a capacity of 1.6 GW and be spread across two sites off Wollongong, New South Wales; and the 1.3 GW Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project, planned for waters off Victoria's Gippsland region.

According to BlueFloat Energy, the Hunter Coast and Wollongong projects will utilize floating wind technology. The Greater Gippsland wind farm will be a bottom-fixed development.

"Offshore wind energy is booming globally and now it is Australia's time," Carlos Martin, BlueFloat Energy's CEO, said in a statement.

"We are excited by the prospect of introducing the two types of offshore wind technology … into Australia, as this will enable us to harness some of the best offshore wind resources globally."