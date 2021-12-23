Sen.Chris Coons, 7 staffers who traveled with Defense deputy secretary have Covid

Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, speaks to the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, February 3, 2021.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the 10th member of Congress to contract the virus this month as the rapid spread of the omicron variant sparks an increase in case rates nationally.

Also Thursday, the Pentagon said that seven staffers tested positive for Covid after accompanying Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on a trip last week that saw her visit military installations in Michigan, Colorado, Hawaii, California and Nebraska. Hicks herself "tested negative, as have members of her immediate personal staff," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

Coons' disclosure of his positive test came a day after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said he tested positive for the coronavirus. Clyburn, 81, said that he is asymptomatic. He said he is fully vaccinated and had a booster shot in September.

Clyburn was with President Joe Biden on Friday during winter graduation at South Carolina State University.

Biden, 79, tested negative for Covid on Wednesday, the third test he has received this week. On Monday, Biden received a test after learning he had been in contact with a White House staffer who tested positive.

Biden's close brush with Covid was not the only one at the White House this week. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested negative after being in close contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid, her office said Wednesday night.