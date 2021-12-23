Trump asks Supreme Court to block House Jan. 6 riot panel from getting White House records

US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block a demand for White House records from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The request came two weeks after a lower court rejected Trump's argument that the records are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine under which some White House communications can be kept private.

President Joe Biden had declined to invoke privilege over the disputed documents.

A federal district judge last month ruled against Trump's effort to keep the records from the House committee, writing that his stance "appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity ... but presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

In disputes between current and former presidents, "the incumbent's view is accorded greater weight," wrote Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Trump appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which upheld Chutkan's ruling.

Biden "and the Legislative Branch have shown a national interest in and pressing need for the prompt disclosure of these documents," said the ruling from a panel of three judges on the circuit court.