Trump asks Supreme Court to block House Jan. 6 riot panel from getting White House records

- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to keep White House records out of the hands of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- The request came two weeks after a lower court rejected Trump's argument that the records are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine under which some White House communications can be kept private.
- The incumbent president, Joe Biden, had declined to invoke privilege over the disputed documents, and the select committee objected to Trump's claims.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block a demand for White House records from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The request came two weeks after a lower court rejected Trump's argument that the records are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine under which some White House communications can be kept private.
President Joe Biden had declined to invoke privilege over the disputed documents.
A federal district judge last month ruled against Trump's effort to keep the records from the House committee, writing that his stance "appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity ... but presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."
In disputes between current and former presidents, "the incumbent's view is accorded greater weight," wrote Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Trump appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which upheld Chutkan's ruling.
Biden "and the Legislative Branch have shown a national interest in and pressing need for the prompt disclosure of these documents," said the ruling from a panel of three judges on the circuit court.
The appeals court had previously granted Trump's request to temporarily halt the release of the documents during litigation. The Dec. 9 ruling from the D.C. appeals court gave Trump's lawyers 14 days to submit filings to the Supreme Court before the temporary injunction would be lifted. [
Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court came as the select committee is looking at the former president's role in the Jan. 6 invasion, when hundreds of Trump's supporters violently stormed the Capitol and forced members of the House and Senate to flee their chambers.
The rioters, many of whom were spurred by Trump's repeated lie that victory in the 2020 election had been stolen from him, temporarily stopped Congress from confirming Biden's Electoral College victory.
The committee is also investigating whether Trump sought to stop Congress from its official duty to count the electoral votes.
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of two Republicans on the nine-member select panel, said last week that a "key question before this committee" is whether Trump, "through action or inaction, corruptly [sought] to obstruct or impede Congress' official proceedings to count electoral votes."
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.