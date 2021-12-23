Covid tests are in short supply — here's where you might still find them for free

This year's must-have holiday gift might just be an at-home Covid test kit.

With omicron cases surging and Americans travelling to visit their families, demand for rapid antigen tests has led to long lineups at testing facilities, empty shelves at stores and lengthy delivery times for online orders.

More tests could become available after the holidays: On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new initiative to mail 500 million at-home kits to people who need them, made available through a website launching in January.

As of yet, health officials have not offered more details about this site, including whether there will be a limit per order, or how soon the kits can be expected once ordered.

Biden also announced that starting next month, private insurance will "cover at-home testing so you can order a test online and get reimbursed," and that free at-home tests will be available to those without insurance. More details about this initiative have yet to be provided, either.

But in the meantime, finding a Covid test right now can be tricky. If you try each of these five options, you might get lucky: