Asia-Pacific stocks rise after S&P 500 sails to a new record overnight

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following gains overnight on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 closing at a new record.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.21% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.31%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 0.53%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.27% higher.
Some markets in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, are set to close early on Friday due to Christmas Eve.
Overnight stateside, major averages rose for a third day on Thursday as investors looked past earlier jitters about the spread of the omicron Covid variant. The S&P 500 rose 0.62% to close at a new record of 4,725.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 196.67 points to 35,950.56 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.85% to 15,653.37.
U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.019 following its slide earlier this week from around 96.6.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.45 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 113.5 seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7232, having risen from levels below $0.714 earlier this week.