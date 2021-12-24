Asia-Pacific stocks rise after S&P 500 sails to a new record overnight

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following gains overnight on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 closing at a new record. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.21% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.31%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 0.53%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.27% higher. Some markets in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, are set to close early on Friday due to Christmas Eve.

Overnight stateside, major averages rose for a third day on Thursday as investors looked past earlier jitters about the spread of the omicron Covid variant. The S&P 500 rose 0.62% to close at a new record of 4,725.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 196.67 points to 35,950.56 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.85% to 15,653.37. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

