UK PM Boris Johnson to assess latest omicron data before deciding on new Covid curbs

LONDON — U.K. leader Boris Johnson will speak with his top medical advisors on Monday before deciding whether to impose any new Covid-19 restrictions for England this week.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already started new curbs to help stop the spread of the omicron variant, largely focusing on indoor mixing. But England has so far held off on adding to current stay-at-home orders and increased mask wearing.

Johnson will reportedly digest new data on Monday looking at case rates, hospitalizations and ICU figures, as well deaths. The Christmas holiday has meant official figures have been paused over the weekend, but on Friday the U.K. reported a new record of 122,186 infections over a 24-hour period.

Johnson has previously said that he would not hesitate to act and bring in new curbs after Christmas if needed, but research suggesting that the omicron variant may be less severe than the delta strain could cause him to hold fire. Information on the length of hospital stays and how many infections are leading to hospitalizations will no doubt prove crucial.

Any new restrictions will likely be unpopular within his own Conservative Party, with many lawmakers staging a recent rebellion against the prime minister. A significant number are unhappy at current Covid restrictions as well as a series of gaffes, scandals and embarrassments in recent weeks. Johnson's ratings have also suffered badly in national voter polls.