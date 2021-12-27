Fauci says U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

The federal government should consider requiring Covid-19 vaccines for domestic flights, the nation's top infectious disease expert said Monday.

"When you make vaccinations a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated," said Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered."

There is no indication at this point that a vaccine mandate is on its way for U.S. flights. Fauci, when asked on MSNBC, declined to say whether he has made the recommendation to President Joe Biden.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Already, U.S. passengers must wear masks to board planes and wear them for the duration of the flight.

International travelers must also show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test in order to board a U.S. bound flight.