Shares in Japan set for higher start after S&P 500 closes at new record overnight

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Tuesday open after gains on Wall Street saw the S&P 500 notching yet another record close overnight.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,015 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,676.46.

Investors will monitor Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong following a Financial Times report that Didi has indefinitely barred employees from selling their shares. Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the outlook for Chinese companies looking to pursue overseas IPOs.