Shares in Japan set for higher start after S&P 500 closes at new record overnight

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Tuesday open after gains on Wall Street saw the S&P 500 notching yet another record close overnight.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,015 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,676.46.
Investors will monitor Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong following a Financial Times report that Didi has indefinitely barred employees from selling their shares. Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the outlook for Chinese companies looking to pursue overseas IPOs.
Markets in Australia are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
S&P 500 rises to new record again
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 jumped almost 1.4% to its 69th record close of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw robust gains, surging 1.39% to 15,871.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 351.82 points to 36,302.38.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.068 — still off levels above 96.6 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.84 per dollar, following yesterday's weakening from levels below 114.5 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7233, largely holding on to gains after its rise from below $0.714 last week.