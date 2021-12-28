CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: The pros favorite semiconductors, Big Tech, retail stocks and more

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Tuesday.

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO09:13
CNBC ProPeloton, Amazon, and Coinbase are some of today's stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 28
Alison Conklin23 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Tom Lee's 'treacherous' 2022 prediction for the S&P 500, the pros' favorite mega cap stocks, value plays for next year
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:25
CNBC ProApple, Morgan Stanley, and Moderna are today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 27
Alison Conklin
Read More