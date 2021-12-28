Veteran strategist David Roche says China is set to ease monetary policy further

Monetary policy in China is set to ease as the government continues to focus on stability and the theme of "common prosperity," veteran investment strategist David Roche said on Monday.

Common prosperity refers to the Chinese government's aim to generate moderate wealth for all, in response to the widening rich-poor gap that has emerged in the country.

In order to achieve that, Beijing is likely to cut lending rates further, inject money into banks to lend to small and medium enterprises as well as ensure that troubled property developers deliver on their projects, Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"Those are the measures I'd expect we will see a lot more of, because the economic figures are bad, and that's bad for the [Communist] Party," he said.

The government will prioritize stability, said Roche.

"The kind of ideological 'common prosperity' themes will not go on the back burner," he added.