Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, Vipshop, Coinbase and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple (AAPL) – The company is once again approaching a $3 trillion market value, needing to reach $182.86 per share to achieve that milestone. Separately, Apple is closing its 12 New York City stores to indoor traffic due to the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Apple edged higher by 0.3% in premarket action.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) – The China-based e-commerce company's stock fell 2.4% in the premarket after cutting its current-quarter revenue guidance. Vipshop cited its "latest view on the market and operational conditions" without being specific, but a Jefferies report said warmer weather and an increase in Covid-19 cases likely dented consumer demand.

R.R. Donnelley (RRD) – R.R. Donnelley slid 1.6% in premarket trading after the business communications and marketing services company disclosed an intrusion into its technical systems. Donnelley said it is investigating and is not aware of any client data being compromised.

Coinbase (COIN) – The cryptocurrency exchange operator's shares dropped 2.2% in the premarket as the price of bitcoin retreated, putting the stock in danger of breaking a four-day win streak that saw it gain 17.7% over that stretch.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) – The cloud computing company's stock jumped 3.6% in premarket action after Needham raised its price target on the stock to $18.50 per share from $16. The stock had closed Monday at $16.03.

Howard Hughes (HHC) – The real estate firm has reportedly agreed to sell a controlling interest in the Bank of America Tower in Chicago to private equity firm Oak Hill Advisors for more than $1 billion, according to a Dow Jones report quoting sources familiar with the deal.

Nvidia (NVDA) – The graphics chip maker's shares added 1.2% in the premarket after rising for the past 4 days in a row and helping to lead the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) to a record high in Monday trading. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – also a big factor in driving the SOXX higher – added 1% in premarket trading. Chip stocks have been rising amid supply shortages and strong demand, leading to higher prices for chips.