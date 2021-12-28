U.S. and Russia agree to security talks on Jan. 10 amid growing tension over Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers walks under a camouflage net in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Ukraine Friday, Dec 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON – U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks next month amid an alarming Russian military buildup on its shared border with Ukraine.

The Jan. 10 meeting will focus on arms control agreements, NATO and Russian military activity as well as rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue that President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during their June summit in Geneva.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well. We will adhere to the principle of 'nothing about our Allies and partners without our Allies and partners, including Ukraine,'" a National Security Council spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

"There will be areas where we can make progress, and areas where we will disagree. That's what diplomacy is about," the spokesperson added, without indicating who from the Biden administration would lead discussions.

The spokesperson said that NATO allies will join additional talks that are slated for Jan. 12 and 13.