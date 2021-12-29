WHO says omicron has not spread widely among the vulnerable yet, still too early to determine severity

The World Health Organization on Wednesday cautioned that omicron has not spread widely among the populations most at risk, making it difficult to determine whether or not the Covid variant is inherently less severe than previous strains of the virus.

Dr. Abdi Mahamud, the WHO's incident manager for Covid, said data from South Africa suggesting omicron causes milder illness is encouraging, but the variant has mostly infected younger people so far who generally develop less severe disease from Covid.

"We all want this disease to be milder, but the population it affected so far is the younger. How it behaves in the elderly population, the vulnerable — we don't know yet," Mahamud said during a press briefing in Geneva.

"It's too early to determine," Mahamud said, adding that there's not enough data on how omicron affects people over 60, those who have underlying medical conditions, and the unvaccinated. "We're optimistic, but I think we shouldn't over interpret the data coming from South Africa."

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, noted that large numbers of people in South Africa have antibodies from prior infection. Those antibodies could provide some degree of immune protection, making omicron look milder than it would be in a population where many people do not have antibodies from prior infection.