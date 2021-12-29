Fauci warns against large New Year's Eve parties as Covid cases hit pandemic high

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said Americans should avoid large New Year's Eve parties as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives U.S. Covid cases to their highest levels of the pandemic.

However, Fauci said small gatherings with family and close friends are low risk if everyone at the gathering is vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible.

"If your plans are to go to a 40-to-50 person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year — I would strongly recommend that, this year, we do not do that," Fauci said during a White House update on the pandemic.

His comments come as cities scale back their New Year's Eve festivities. New York City has imposed a capacity limit of 15,000 people on its annual celebration at Times Square.

The event normally draws 58,000 people. All attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination.

Los Angeles has canceled plans for a live audience at its New Year's Eve celebration, choosing to stream it instead. London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo and other cities around the world have also called off events.

Fauci said it is now "incontrovertibly" clear that omicron is highly transmissible. Covid infections nationwide have reached a pandemic high, a seven-day average of more than 265,000 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous high mark was 252,000 average daily cases on Jan. 11, 2021, before vaccines were broadly distributed.