Want to start investing? Here's what you need to know

You may be thinking it's time to get into the stock market. Whether it is a resolution for the new year or you want to get in on the gains you saw others make, you'll want to make sure you do it right. To be sure, stocks climbed higher in 2021, with the S&P 500 up about 25%. It was also a year that saw a surge of retail investors into the market, buying into meme stocks like AMC and Gamestop, as well as other investments, like cryptocurrency. Yet, investors would do best if they kept things simple, said investing legend Charles Ellis, author of the book "Winning the Loser's Game."

In fact, most people do way too much decision-making about investing, Ellis told CNBC contributor Jenny Harrington in an interview for CNBC Pro. (Harrington is CEO of New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management.) "Fewer instructions works better," added Ellis, an advocate of passive investing, such as index funds, over active investing. "Fewer decisions work better." Starting slowly and understanding the importance of diversification and asset classes is what certified financial planner Crystal Alford-Cooper tries to impress upon her clients. "This is the age of distraction," said Alford-Cooper, who is vice president of planning at Glen Echo, Maryland-based Law & Associates. "In your mind, you need to stay away from the noise and stay focused and disciplined about the things you can control."

How to start