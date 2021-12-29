Should you consider direct indexing in 2022? Here’s what to know

There's a growing trend known as direct indexing, buying the stocks of an index, rather than owning a mutual or exchange-traded fund, for goals like tax efficiency or values-based investing.

While direct indexing is traditionally used by ultra-high-net-worth investors, companies like Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard, Franklin Templeton and Charles Schwab are betting on broader access.

"I believe there will be more competition and marketing of direct indexing in 2022," said certified financial planner Rene Bruer, co-CEO at Smith Bruer Advisors in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

And it may reach an estimated $1.5 trillion assets under management by 2025, according to a report from Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman, up from $350 billion in 2020.

"People want a little more control over what they're investing in," said Michael Whitman, a CFP and managing partner at Millennium Planning in Pittsboro, North Carolina. "And when you buy into a mutual fund or ETF, you're at the mercy of the manager."

Here's how it works: Financial advisors buy a representative share of an index's stocks and rebalance over time, typically in a taxable brokerage account.

Direct indexing generally works best for bigger portfolios because it may be costly to own an entire index. However, this barrier may shift as more brokers offer so-called fractional trading, allowing investors to buy partial shares.